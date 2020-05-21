SG Americas Securities LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Corelogic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens upgraded Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $637,805. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.