Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,320 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,951,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Archrock by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 677,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 351,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after buying an additional 313,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 313,080 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AROC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,344.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 42,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $149,773.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,860.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 206,236 shares of company stock valued at $864,447. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AROC stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

