Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

