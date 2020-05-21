Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

