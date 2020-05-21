Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Domtar by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 239,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFS. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

