Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 119,885 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,885 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160 over the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

