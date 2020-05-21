Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $2,732,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ventas by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Shares of VTR opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

