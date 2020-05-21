Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,120 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

