SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 78,085 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of H&E Equipment Services worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $417,368. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEES opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $547.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.34. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.