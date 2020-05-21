First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $20,084,745. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $327.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.15.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

