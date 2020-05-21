First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,773 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Workiva worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,714,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 692.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE:WK opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.20. Workiva Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 85.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

