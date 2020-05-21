Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 134,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

