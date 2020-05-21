Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 429,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,547,000 after buying an additional 78,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $43,899,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

