Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after buying an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after buying an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $202.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.70. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

