First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Old Republic International worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,200 shares of company stock worth $459,401. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.