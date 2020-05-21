First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,779 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.58% of California Water Service Group worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.89%.

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

