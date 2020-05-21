First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

