First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.42.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

