First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after buying an additional 675,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 155,912 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

