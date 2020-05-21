First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

COP opened at $44.15 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.