Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 222,511 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 531.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,975,000 after acquiring an additional 219,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 544,712 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

