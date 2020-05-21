First Trust Advisors LP Sells 74,795 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $178.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.16. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $118.26 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

