First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,860 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $407.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

