First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Hill-Rom worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.