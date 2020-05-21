Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Pentair worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,986,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,705,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 994,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,919,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.