Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ecolab by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,844 shares of company stock worth $21,878,694 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $202.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.