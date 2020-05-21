First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.02 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Cintas worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cintas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $240.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $248.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

