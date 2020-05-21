First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,874 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

AMETEK stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.