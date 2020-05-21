Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,072 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Gold Fields worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,936 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 300,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

