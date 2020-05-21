Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Godaddy worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 13,239 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $972,139.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,946,521.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,867 shares of company stock worth $9,396,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

