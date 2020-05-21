Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 212,211 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Teradata worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 609.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Teradata’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDC. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.91.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.