Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.21 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Newell Brands worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 682,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 129,305 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 116,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.