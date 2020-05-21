Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 163,861 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,186 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Performance Food Group worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

