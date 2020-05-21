Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 294,876 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.71% of Seabridge Gold worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 77,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE:SA opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

