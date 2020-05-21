Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 5.85% of Radiant Logistics worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2,027.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

RLGT stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

