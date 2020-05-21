Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

