Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.17.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

