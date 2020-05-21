Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,288.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.