Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 447,311 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 144.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.09% of Terex worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 740.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. Cfra lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,098. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.