Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,597 Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Azul worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Azul by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azul by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Azul by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Azul SA has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $790.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.17 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Azul SA will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

