Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 161.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 55,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $2,872,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,252,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,972 shares of company stock worth $9,650,605 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

