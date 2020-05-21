Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,530 Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFWM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,305 shares of company stock worth $48,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $590.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Foundation Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

