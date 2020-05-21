Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,186 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of eHealth worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

EHTH stock opened at $128.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

