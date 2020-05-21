Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Open Text worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

