Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 744.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,204,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $105,406,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,246,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939,507 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,901,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,670,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,620 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

NYSE:CVE opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

