Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE NBHC opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $735.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

