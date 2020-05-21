Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

