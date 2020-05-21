Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,217 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

