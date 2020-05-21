Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 465,363 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.40% of Unisys worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UIS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 349,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 217,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 183,557 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 179,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 170,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of UIS opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $684.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

