Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,705,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,298,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 209,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 413,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura raised their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.99.

BILI opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.07% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

